Here's how Zoom is helping create the new world of hybrid work

In this article 6694.T-JP

A woman working from home during the Covid lockdown. Alistair Berg | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Sending employees home to work remotely when the pandemic first emerged was a seismic shift for nearly every business. Now imagine being the company responsible for making all that virtual communication possible. "I had more sleepless nights than at any other time in my career," admits Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, describing the position his company was in as the early days of the lockdown unfolded. At the time, few could have predicted that Zoom would practically become synonymous with remote work, or that its name would enter the lexicon as a verb. While more workers are starting to go back to the office, virtual meetings are sticking around. Most companies are planning some form of hybrid work, according to a recent CNBC survey of senior executives across many sectors of the economy. Yuan, and Zoom chief information officer Harry Moseley, joined CNBC's Technology Executive Council Forum on Wednesday to discuss Zoom's role in what's emerging as a hybrid work world.

"I had more sleepless nights than at any other time in my career." Eric Yuan, founder and CEO, Zoom

In the early days of the pandemic, Zoom's daily meeting participants grew 30 times—from 10 million participants to more than 300 million. In addition, annualized Zoom meeting minutes went from 100 billion in January 2020 to 3 trillion by October. The company also doubled its employee base to 5,000. "We had some real challenges, but it was true grit that enabled us to scale the way we did," says Moseley. Now, as the company looks ahead to a post-pandemic work environment that is largely hybrid, Yuan and Moseley say Zoom is creating the next iteration of communication and collaboration tools that will help companies foster better connectivity even when workers are not all together. Smart galleries, AI-enabled meetings and shareable virtual whiteboards are just some of the offerings Moseley says will help enable the "democratization of meetings" that emerged in the midst of the pandemic to continue. "From the beginning of Zoom we were asking, 'how do we make the virtual experience as good, if not better, as in person,'" he says. For example, during an in-person meeting, it's really not possible for multiple people to use a whiteboard at the same time, he says. Zoom's iteration of what it's calling its persistent whiteboard will make it easy to share and collaborate in real-time. The company recently launched virtual receptionists, and is working with financial services customers to launch virtual tellers and virtual wealth managers that will use advanced technologies like AI to recognize nonverbal cues to better engage with customers. "There's no question that innovation is at the center of everything we're doing going forward," he says.

Understanding customer pain points