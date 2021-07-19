GM confirms third electric pickup truck ahead of Hummer production

2022 GMC Hummer EV sport utility truck "Edition 1" GM

DETROIT – General Motors on Monday confirmed it will offer at least three large electric pickup trucks in the coming years, as excitement about the segment continues to grow. The latest to be announced by the Detroit automaker is an electric full-size pickup for its GMC truck and SUV brand. It follows the GMC Hummer EV, which is expected to begin deliveries later this year, and confirmation in April of an electric Chevrolet Silverado. "I'm very confident GMC will be a big winner in this space," Duncan Aldred, global head of GMC, said Monday during a digital media event. Aldred said the vehicle is "pretty advanced" in its planning, however he declined to disclose timing of the vehicle.

General Motors plans to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at its new flagship assembly plant for EVs that's under construction in Detroit. The automaker released this teaser image of the vehicle's name with a "E" highlighted in blue. GM

The GMC full-size electric pickup is expected to be more of a traditional pickup than a "lifestyle" vehicle like the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, which is priced between about $80,000 and $111,000. Aldred declined to say whether the new pickup will be named Sierra – the name of its current full-size traditional pickup. The electric pickups are part of GM's plan to release 30 new EVs globally by 2025 under a plan to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles. By then, the company plans to sell at least 1 million EVs annually – on its way to transitioning to be a fully electric automaker by 2035. GM is expected to be among the first automakers to offer an electric pickup later this year. Others include EV start-ups such as Rivian and Lordstown Motors, followed later in the year, potentially next year, by Tesla and Ford Motor by mid-2022. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recently confirmed it will offer an electric Ram pickup by 2024.