More than 40% of workers say they would rather get a new job than return to the office full time. Here's how to build a resume tailored to remote jobs

Many workers aren't excited about going back to the office.

More than 40% of employees say they would start looking for a new job if their company does not provide long-term options to work from home, according to the 2021 Pulse of the American Worker Survey from Prudential.

But if you are planning to find a remote job, you should make some changes to your resume, according to Brie Reynolds, career development manager at recruiting site FlexJobs.

"You really do have to put yourself out there as somebody who can work remotely and work flexibly," Reynolds said. "And that includes being comfortable with technology, being able to do online meetings and having an understanding of different platforms that companies communicate on."

Check out this video to see exactly what tools will be essential and to learn more about how to land a job working remotely.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.