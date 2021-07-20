GM hires Nio and Lyft executives; Stellantis poaches Amazon VP

Ned Curic, vice president of Amazon's Alexa Automotive will join Stellantis as chief technology officer on Aug. 30.

Automakers General Motors and Stellantis have poached executives from several technology companies, including Amazon and Lyft, as the industries continue to vie for top talent.

The automakers announced the hires Tuesday, marking the latest round of talent swaps between the automotive and technology industries as the sectors converge with the emergence of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles.

GM is adding four new executives to its BrightDrop EV commercial delivery and logistics business, which the company announced in January. The new hires are effective immediately, according to GM:

Anthony Armenta, formerly Postmates' vice president of engineering, will be chief technology officer.

Rachad Youssef, formerly vice president of software product management at Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio, will be chief product officer.

Shaluinn Fullove, formerly Lyft's global head of people for autonomous technology and rideshare platforms, will join as chief people officer.

Steve Hornyak, formerly chief commercial officer at Fabric, will become chief revenue officer.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said it has hired Ned Curic, Amazon's vice president of Alexa Automotive, as its first chief technology officer since the company was formed through a merger of Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Groupe in January.