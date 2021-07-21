What to watch today: Wall Street tries to keep its rebound rally going

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Shares of Dow component Coca-Cola (KO) jumped about 2% in the premarket after the beverage giant reported better-than-expected earnings of 68 cents per share. Revenue of $10.13 billion also exceeded forecasts. Sales surpassed 2019 pre-Covid levels, prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook. Verizon (VZ), also a Dow stock, rose about 1.5% in premarket trading, after the company beat estimates by 7 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.37 per share. Verizon also reported better-than-expected revenue and subscriber growth, and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of United Airlines gained about 1% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the carrier matched estimates with a second-quarter loss of $3.91 per share. Revenue beat expectations and quadrupled to $5.47 billion. Sales were still down 50% from 2019 levels. United expects to generate positive adjusted pretax income for the third and fourth quarters and plans to ramp up flights. Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, 16 cents above estimates, although revenue was short of analyst projections. Its bottom line benefited from sales of more high-margin products like touring and cruiser bikes. Harley shares jumped more than 2.5% in the premarket. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) earned an adjusted $7.46 per share, beating consensus forecasts of a $6.52 per share profit. The restaurant chain's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts, and comparable sales also beat analyst projections as indoor dining continued to rebound. Chipotle shares surged roughly 4.5% in premarket trading. Sleep Number (SNBR) shares fell 28 cents shy of estimates with quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share, with the mattress retailer's revenue below estimates as well. Sleep Number said supply shortages continue to impact its sales, and its stock tumbled more than 12% in the premarket. SAP (SPA) raised its outlook for the second time this year, with the business software giant benefiting from its work helping customers transition IT operations to the cloud. Despite the raise, SAP shares fell almost 5% in the premarket. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.92 per share, compared with a $3.07 consensus estimate. The surgical equipment maker also reported better-than-expected revenue, as sales and usage of its da Vinci surgical robotic systems increased as medical procedures rebounded post-pandemic. Intuitive Surgical gained 3% in premarket trading. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) awarded Jamie Dimon 1.5 million stock options that are not exercisable for at least 5 years, with the board saying the award reflects its desire for the 65-year-old CEO to continue in that role "for a significant number of years."

WATERCOOLER