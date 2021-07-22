Once-a-century opportunities will emerge from a 'struggle for supremacy' between the U.S. and China, economist says

Chinese authorities have promoted the use of the yuan worldwide, while the U.S. dollar dominates global transactions.

BEIJING — When it comes to the investment outlook, one Chinese economist predicts once-a-century opportunities will emerge from a "struggle for supremacy" between the U.S. and China.

This game-changing window comes from upheaval on both sides, said Liu Yuhui, director of a finance research department at a government think tank, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

China is set on becoming a great nation, he said, while the U.S. has embarked on a dollar-printing policy since the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the financial balance.

That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language speech, titled "The bipolar world under the U.S.-dollar super-expansion cycle — The Chinese capital market's 'cognitive revolution.'"

Liu, also chief economist at Tianfeng Securities, was speaking Friday at asset manager ChinaAMC's investment strategy conference. Founded in 1998, ChinaAMC is one of the country's largest mutual fund managers and has 1.54 trillion yuan ($240.63 billion) in assets under management.

In Liu's view, the U.S. is implementing the concept of "modern monetary theory“ (MMT), which holds governments with their own strong currency can print money to support the domestic economy without worrying too much about budget deficits.