CNBC Pro

Cramer on U.S.-listed China shares: ‘You can’t own these stocks’

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The continued actions by the Chinese government against companies with stocks that trade in the U.S. makes it impossible to invest in those companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Chinese education companies are the latest group to face a crackdown from the country's government, sending shares of TAL Education plunging on Friday morning. The move comes on the heels of Chinese regulators restricting Didi Global's app downloads and customer acquisition, citing data security concerns.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProApple, Amazon, Netflix: CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions
CNBC ProCramer says Netflix's earnings were 'not good enough.' Here's what he would do with the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProCramer says these two stocks — an automaker and a social media name — are buys
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More