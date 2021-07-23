Cramer on U.S.-listed China shares: ‘You can’t own these stocks’

The continued actions by the Chinese government against companies with stocks that trade in the U.S. makes it impossible to invest in those companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Chinese education companies are the latest group to face a crackdown from the country's government, sending shares of TAL Education plunging on Friday morning. The move comes on the heels of Chinese regulators restricting Didi Global's app downloads and customer acquisition, citing data security concerns.