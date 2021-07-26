5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow futures cut sharp overnight losses after Friday's records

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange, July 20, 2021. Source: NYSE

Dow futures dropped modestly Monday, cutting much of the overnight losses of almost 300 points, as stocks in Hong Kong and China plunged on concern about Chinese government crackdowns in the education and property sectors. Ahead of a big week for tech stocks on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 on Friday for the first time. Four straight days of gains more than wiped out last Monday's more than 2% tumble as elevated worries about spiking Covid cases due to the delta variant briefly hit the market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed at record highs Friday. The Fed's two-day July meeting is set to begin Tuesday. Investors will be looking for signals on when central bankers might start tightening monetary policy and how they're feeling about rising inflation. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Monday to around 1.25%. The yield, which moves inversely to price, hit a 5½-month low of nearly 1.13% last week.

2. Stocks in Asia tank on Chinese regulatory concerns, U.S. talks

A person wearing a protective mask walks past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Roy Liu | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hong Kong's Hang Seng stock index tanked more than 4% overnight. Mainland Chinese shares also plummeted, with the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component each down over 2%. Many Chinese education stocks, with listings in Hong Kong and in the U.S., lost about half their value after Beijing announced Friday new rules barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families. Chinese regulators on Friday also took steps to clean up irregularities in the property market. Adding to the uncertainty, a meeting of high-level Chinese and U.S. officials got off to a rocky start. During talks Monday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said ties between the two nations were at a "stalemate" and urged America to "change its highly misguided mindset."

3. Bitcoin trades as high as nearly $40,000 to a six-week high

An illustration showing physical banknote and coin imitations of the cryptocurrency bitcoin. Ozan Kose | AFP via Getty Images

4. Delta variant drives Covid case spike in all 50 states and D.C.

Critical Care Nurse Emily Boucher, who works on the intensive care unit at Johnston Memorial Hospital takes care of covid patient Hannah Church, 25, who was first diagnosed with the coronavirus May 30, June 16, 2021 in Abingdon, VA. Kathernine Frey | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Covid cases are on the rise in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as the delta variant rapidly spreads across the U.S. Cases hit a 15-month low in late June before infections started to rise. Vaccination rates peaked in April and dropped off considerably in recent months. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Americans with compromised immune systems may end up needing Covid vaccine booster shots. Fauci told CNN that health officials are considering whether to revise mask guidance for vaccinated people in the U.S.

5. Senators says they're close a bipartisan infrastructure deal

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press after meeting with the Senate Democratic caucus to build support for his infrastructure and economic investment goals during the Democratic luncheon at the US Capitol on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC, July 14, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images