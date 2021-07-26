Japan's Nikkei 225 surges nearly 2% following record closing highs on Wall Street

On the economic data front, Singapore's industrial production figures for June are set to be out at 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

Japanese stocks led gains regionally, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 1.72% while the Topix index advanced 1.7%. Markets in Japan were closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Monday morning trade after the major indexes on Wall Street sailed to record closing highs last week.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Averaged closed above 35,000 for the first time ever while the S&P 500 jumped 1.01% to 4,411.79 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.04% to 14,836.99. Friday's moves upward saw all three major indexes stateside at new closing highs.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.889 following a recent bounce from below 92.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.51 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7363, above levels below $0.732 seen last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.26% to $74.29 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.24% to $72.24 per barrel.

