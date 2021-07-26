Got a job offer? Here's how to decide if you should — or shouldn't — accept a counteroffer

You may have been intent on leaving your job, and then your current employer makes a counteroffer.

Whether or not to accept depends on your situation.

"Ultimately, the answer is going to be: What does your career need next? What options on the table are going to get you there? Are you going to fulfill the needs that you have?" Glassdoor career trends expert Alison Sullivan said.

Nearly 40% of senior executive and human resource leaders believe that accepting a counteroffer from a current employer will adversely affect one's career, a 2019 survey by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles found. The firm surveyed more than 600 senior executives who voluntarily left their employers and more than 100 senior human resources officers.

While in some industries, like academia, it may be common to accept counteroffers, in most it is not, said career coach Caroline Ceniza-Levine.

"There is just too much of a risk that you're getting back into a company that clearly only makes a move if they are ready to lose someone," she said.

Yet, there are exceptions, depending on your needs and work environment, she noted.

In fact, risks can be mitigated if you have a robust conversation with your boss to make sure you and your employer are aligned on your needs, Sullivan added.