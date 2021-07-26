What to watch today: Dow futures cut sharp overnight losses after Friday's records

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures dropped Monday, though cutting overnight losses of nearly 300 points as stocks in Hong Kong and China plunged on concern about Chinese government crack downs in the education and property sectors there. Ahead of a big week for tech stocks on Wall Street, the Dow closed above 35,000 for the first time ever Friday. (CNBC) The Fed's two-day July meeting is set to begin Tuesday. Investors will be looking for signals on when central bankers might start tightening monetary policy and how they're feeling about rising inflation. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Monday to around 1.25%. The yield, which moves inversely to price, hit a 5½-month low of nearly 1.13% last week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH