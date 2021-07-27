What to watch today: Wall Street dips after another day of record-high closes

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose about 1.5% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the electric automaker reported earnings of $1.45 per share on $11.96 billion in revenue. Both beat expectations. Tesla passed $1 billion in quarterly net income for the first time, 10 times higher than the year-ago period. (CNBC)



* For CNBC Pro subscribers: What every major analyst said about Tesla's Q2 earnings



Tesla also reported a $23 million impairment related the bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet. The world's largest cryptocurrency plunged more than 40% in Q2, so Tesla's holdings would be worth much less than the nearly $2.5 billion at the end of the first quarter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he won't likely appear on future earnings calls unless he has "something really important" to say (CNBC)

Shares of General Electric (GE) jumped more than 3.5% in premarket trading, after the struggling conglomerate exceeded estimates with second-quarter earnings and revenue. GE also said Tuesday it expects 2021 free cash flow to be $3.5 billion to $5 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion. (Reuters)

Shares of United Parcel Service dropped about 2% in the premarket, after the delivery giant on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. Under CEO Carol Tome, UPS has been reining in costs and focusing on high-margin packages under her "better not bigger" strategy. (Reuters)

The House select committee investigating the deadly pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol will hold its first hearing Tuesday. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from GOP leadership after refusing to stop criticizing Donald Trump for falsely claiming the 2020 election was rigged, is one of two Republicans appointed to the committee. The other Republican is Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. (AP)



* Trump ally Tom Barrack's lobbying case is actually about national security (CNBC)

Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died. He was 77. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident Friday. (AP)

The Department of Veterans Affairs has become the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get Covid vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. (AP)



* FDA asks Covid vaccine makers to expand number of children in tests (WSJ)

* Americans ‘mixing and matching’ Covid vaccines over delta variant concerns (CNBC)

* How the coronavirus pandemic changed how we spend out time (NY Times)

American Airlines (AAL) said it might have to add stops to certain flights because of fuel delivery delays at some small and midsize airports and asked pilots to save fuel when possible, the latest headache during a surge in summer travel. The carrier said airlines, including American, have experienced the delays due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. (CNBC)

Facebook will create a product team to work on the "metaverse," a concept that involves creating digital worlds that multiple people can inhabit at the same time. The metaverse team will be part of Facebook's virtual reality group, Reality Labs, executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post. (CNBC)

Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP)



* Disbelief, support in Japan after tennis star Naomi Osaka’s elimination (AP)

* Olympics ratings rebound following the drop in opening ceremonies viewership (CNBC)