4 million kids at risk of missing monthly child tax credit payments, report says

Around 4 million children in low-income families are at risk of not getting a monthly payment of the expanded child tax credit this year, according to a report published Thursday by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The IRS began issuing monthly payments of the tax credit on July 15, a policy prescription of the American Rescue Plan. Eligible families get up to $300 a month per child under age 6, and $250 for older kids under 18 years old. Reaching the poorest households was a primary goal of the expanded and re-structured tax break. Previously, it had only been available to parents in a lump sum during tax season; those with low or no earnings may have qualified for a partial payment or didn't receive any funds.

The changes will lead to a 40% reduction in the number of children living in households below the poverty line, according to the Center. However, parents who haven't filed a recent tax return or updated key information with the IRS may miss out on the benefit this year, according to the report. These Americans are often those with the lowest income — and have the most to gain from the funds, the report found.

1.5 million refunds going to those who paid taxes on 2020 unemployment pay The report's 4 million estimate is based on data from the Treasury Department and Medicaid, a public health program for low-income families and others. But it's difficult to determine how many children are truly falling through the cracks, according to experts. "We don't actually know how many children there are totally outside the tax system," according to Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "Nobody knows what the target number is."

