Shares of Singapore's top banks jump after regulator lifts cap on dividend payouts

Automated teller machines of the three Singapore-listed banks: OCBC, DBS and UOB.

SINGAPORE — Shares of Singapore's top three banks rose Thursday after the country's financial regulator lifted a cap on dividend payouts that was implemented following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore's largest bank DBS Group Holdings climbed around 0.6% in early trade, while smaller peers Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank were up by around 1%.

The three banks make up around one-third of the benchmark Straits Times Index, which rose 0.5%.

The Southeast Asian city-state's financial regulator and central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said Wednesday that restrictions on bank dividend payments "will not be extended."

MAS had last year urged banks to cap their total dividends per share for 2020 to 60% of the previous year's amount in light of economic uncertainties due in part to the pandemic.

"The global economic outlook has since improved. While some uncertainties remain, Singapore's economy is expected to continue on its recovery path, given strengthening global demand and progress in our vaccination programme," the regulator said in a statement.