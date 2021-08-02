Third police officer, Gunther Hashida, dies from suicide after defending Capitol during riot by pro-Trump mob

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., on January 06, 2021. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A Washington, D.C., police officer has died from suicide, making him the third cop to kill himself after defending the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters. The officer, 43-year-old Gunther Hashida, was found dead at his home last Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for Washington police, who confirmed Hashida's manner of death. "We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends," said the spokeswoman, Brianna Burch. Hashida at the time of his death was assigned to the emergency response team within the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Department. He had joined the MPD in May 2003.

Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick, who collapsed in his office after responding to the riot, died on Jan. 7 from two strokes. The Washington chief medical examiner has said that "all that transpired" during the riot played a role in Sicknick's condition. Two other officers who responded to the Capitol riot died of suicide within a month of the attack. Those officers, Jeffrey Smith of the MPD and Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police, both had been with their departments for more than a decade. A crowd-funding page set up Sunday to pay for a memorial service for Hashida as of Monday afternoon had raised nearly $14,000 from more than 130 donors. The GoFundMe page, which has a $50,000 donation target, says Hashida "leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family."