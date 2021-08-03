Senate infrastructure bill cracks down on crypto tax reporting. How it may affect investors

As U.S. Senators hammer out the $1 trillion bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, a provision in the measure seeks to raise funds with a crackdown on cryptocurrency tax reporting.

The rule may require cryptocurrency brokers to report traders' information — including purchase and sales prices, transfers between brokers and transactions of more than $10,000 — to the IRS.

The proposed enforcement may bring in an estimated $28 billion over the next decade, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

"This should have been required a long time ago," said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant, owner of Pierre Accounting and co-host of the CPA Huddle podcast.

Currently, investors must disclose virtual currency activity by checking a box on the first page of their tax return. However, financial experts say there's confusion about what else investors need to divulge.

"I think a lot of people want to do the right thing," Pierre said. "They don't want the IRS on their back but they just don't understand how it's supposed to be reported."

Although the IRS treats virtual currency like other assets, such as stocks or bonds, it can be difficult to calculate their profit or loss. That's because cryptocurrency brokers aren't required to provide Form 1099-B, which outlines an investor's transactions.

While some digital currency exchanges issue Form 1099-K — typically used for someone with more than 200 transactions worth in excess of $20,000 per year — it doesn't show the purchase price, known as the so-called cost basis.