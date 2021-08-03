SpaceX says Starlink has about 90,000 users as the internet service gains subscribers

A Starlink user terminal being set up. SpaceX

SpaceX also told the FCC that Starlink has "over half a million orders/deposits globally," with Musk having said in June that the company could add that many users by summer 2022. Starlink is the world's largest satellite constellation, with more than 1,700 satellite launched to date.

Preparing to deploy next-gen satellites

The company also gave the FCC an overview of the "next-generation satellites" the company plans to begin launching. The new Starlink satellites will feature "faster speeds," "lower latency," and "more backhaul capacity" to serve more users, SpaceX said. Latency is the amount of delay in an internet network. It measures how much time it takes for a signal to travel back and forth from a destination. SpaceX also emphasized to the FCC its plans to begin launching Starlink satellites with its massive Starship rockets. The company's leadership has previously touted the increased capability Starship would bring. Its Falcon 9 rocket can launch 60 Starlink satellites at a time, but Starship would be able to "take 400 satellites at a time," SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in 2019.

Starship prototype SN15 returns for a landing on May 5, 2021 after a high-altitude flight test. SpaceX