Want to start your own business? Here are 8 tips from the pros

Gen Z is one of the most entrepreneurial generations in history. More than half of Gen Zers who participated in a recent EY study said they hoped to own their own business in the next 10 years. However, as every seasoned entrepreneur knows, starting your own company comes with significant risk ̶ especially for those who invest their own savings, take on debt, or raise capital by selling equity.

I spoke with three experienced entrepreneurs — Javier Saade, a former Small Business Administration official; Beatriz Acevedo, the CEO and co-founder of Suma Wealth, a wealth-building digital platform for the Latinx Community; and Jenny Poon, the founder of co-working space CO+HOOTS and entrepreneur resource platform HUUB. Here is their advice to young entrepreneurs who are ready to be their own boss:

1. Leverage the time you have. You are young and free and unburdened, so spend your extra time wisely. Invest in yourself, take up an extra job, explore opportunities, say "yes" to hard things so you can see the world differently and apply your learnings.

2. Keep an idea notebook. Anytime you see a problem that annoys you, write it down. Write down why it bothers you, what you would do to solve the problem. If it's annoying to move wet laundry to the dryer, then what is the solution? Does a washer/dryer-in-one solution exist? If not, then why? If it does exist, why isn't it universally in all homes?

3. Network. Talk to people who have done what you want to do (but mostly listen to them).

4. Get smart. Learn, research and research some more. You need to be overly prepared, especially if you are not a known name, proven founder, or somebody that comes with a recommendation.