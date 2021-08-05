Asia-Pacific stocks muted; Australia's trade data for June ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were relatively muted in Thursday morning trade, following declines overnight on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 300 points.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.15% in early trade while the Topix index was largely flat. South Korea's Kospi edged around 0.1% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed. Australia's trade data for June is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded around the flatline.