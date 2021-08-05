European markets set to rise ahead of fresh earnings, Bank of England decision

LONDON — European markets are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as investors await new earnings and digest the previous day's data releases indicating the highest euro zone business activity in 15 years. The U.K.'s FTSE is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,117, the German DAX is seen 20 points higher at 15,704 and France's CAC is expected to open 4 points higher at 6,749.

Shares in Asia-Pacific held on to their recent gains in Thursday morning trading, despite uncertainty over Chinese policy and the rapid growth in Covid-19 infections in the region.

On the data front, final PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings on Wednesday showed euro zone business activity surging in July to its fastest expansion in 15 years. Investors will be watching the Bank of England for its monetary policy decision Thursday. The bank is expected to uphold its massive stimulus program despite continued recovery from the U.K.'s pandemic lows and a rebound in inflation. Earnings in focus Earnings are expected to continue guiding sentiment in Europe, with Siemens, Adidas, Merck, Bayer, Intesa Sanpaolo and WPP among the big names reporting Wednesday.



Pharmaceutical giant Merck KGaA saw its second-quarter profits beat expectations, on the back of increased demand for lab equipment and supplies for developing Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. French lender Credit Agricole's profit for the period also doubled, reaching 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) from 954 million euros this time last year. The rise is credited to government support schemes for the economy and lowered pandemic-related charges for bad loans.