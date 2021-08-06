China's Xiaomi overtook Samsung and Apple in June smartphones sales

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sold more phones in June than its rivals Samsung and Apple, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Xiaomi's sales grew 26% compared to the previous month, giving the company a 17.1% share of the total number of smartphones sold globally in June, Counterpoint said in a Thursday note. It added that Samsung and Apple sold 15.7% and 14.3% of the total handsets for the same period, respectively.

For the quarter that ended in June, Xiaomi was the second-largest smartphone maker by shipment — trailing Samsung.

Counterpoint analysts explained that the trend could be temporary as a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in Vietnam likely disrupted Samsung's production in June. That led to a shortage in devices available from the South Korean smartphone maker, the note said.