Jeffrey Epstein victims fund awarded almost $125 million to about 150 people

Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. Patrick McMullan | Getty Images

The independent administrator of the fund, Jordana Feldman, said that since the fund launched in June 2020, about 225 made claims on it. Feldman had expected that 100 claims would be filed. Feldman did not disclose why the claimants who were not awarded money were declared ineligible. Epstein had pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting sexual services from an underage girl. Women who received monetary settlements personally from him after that conviction, for which he served 13 months in jail, were allowed to apply for a payout from the Victims' Fund.