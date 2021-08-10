Elizabeth Warren wants the $3.5 trillion budget plan to help the IRS target 'wealthy tax cheats'

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, speaks to reporters prior to a vote on an elections reform bill at Capitol Hill, June 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Three U.S. senators, led by Massachusetts progressive Elizabeth Warren, on Tuesday called for the Democrats' sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan to include money to help the Internal Revenue Service beef up its tax enforcement.

In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, which was viewed by CNBC, the senators called on the agency to demonstrate how better enforcement could help generate billions for the federal government in owed taxes.

Warren and the letter's co-signers underscored the importance of restoring the tax collector's budget as a way to hold wealthy Americans who flaunt the U.S. tax code accountable. The letter comes as Democrats jockey to include favored provisions in a yet-to-be-defined budget reconciliation package.

Warren, who was joined by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., wrote that revitalizing the IRS budget would allow it to "go after wealthy tax cheats and provide faster and better service to the majority of Americans who are paying their fair share."

"For too long, the wealthiest Americans have been able to use a raft of accountants, tax strategists, financial advisors, lawyers, and lobbyists to avoid paying their fair share in taxes," the senators added. "The top 1% of Americans fail to report more than a fifth of their income on their tax returns, and they account for more than a third of all unpaid federal income tax."

Specifically, Warren, Sanders and Whitehouse urged Rettig to answer a litany of questions designed to show how incremental congressional funding would help the IRS better enforce the tax code.

Warren and other progressive Democrats are incensed over the ever-widening tax gap — the difference between taxes owed to the IRS and the taxes actually paid, viewed by many as a proxy for tax avoidance.

The Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, estimates that gap will balloon to $7 trillion over the next decade. The department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.