66% of Americans are thinking about changing jobs. Here's what you should do with your 401(k) if you make the switch

If you are like most Americans, you might be dreaming about a new job.

A staggering 66% of Americans are interested in finding a new employer, according to a recent Personal Capital survey, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll.

Before you put in your two weeks' notice, you might want to take a look at your retirement accounts.

Being proactive is the most important thing you can do with your 401(k) when you change employers, according to financial expert and radio host Chris Hogan.

Check out this video to learn the moves Hogan recommends everyone should make with their retirement accounts.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.