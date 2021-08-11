Afghanistan’s war will spread beyond its borders as Taliban advances, senior negotiator warns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Taliban's blitz of Afghan territory expanded on Wednesday, with the insurgents asserting control over nine of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

Afghan and U.S. officials have warned of catastrophic violence in the war-torn country of 39 million as the deadline approaches for all U.S. troops to withdraw by the end of August.



Nader Nadery, a senior member of the Afghan Peace Negotiation Team, expressed grave concern over the rapidly worsening situation while speaking to CNBC on Wednesday.

"If the Taliban advances militarily, the region will be burned. This war will not be contained within the borders of Afghanistan," Nadery told CNBC's Capital Connection.

Asked what he saw as the most immediate danger to the international community, Nadery, who lived through decades of turmoil in Afghanistan, described a potential swell in terrorist activity far beyond the country fueled by a sense of victory over Western forces.



The fear is of "a consolidation of power of all the terrorist groups [under] the umbrella of Taliban and the space that the Taliban is providing for them," Nadery said.



"The slogan now of every single terrorist group with the jihadist mind is 'now that we have defeated the United States and its 42 allies in Afghanistan, we can go after them anywhere'," Nadery added. "That slogan is a clear danger that will enable groups like the Daesh (ISIS), Al Qaeda and others to rally more people, because they're on the march, they feel triumphant."



"Members of the Taliban told us in our face that they have defeated the United States and the NATO allies," he continued. "And that's not going to be an easy slogan for them to give up, it will be a danger to any disenchanted young in the region and in a broader global arena, where they will join forces around that slogan, and this is not an easy danger."

International terrorism spawning from a war-torn state is all too familiar. Al Qaeda grew in the 1990s as the group was provided a haven by Afghanistan's Taliban government, providing a base to plan the September 11 attacks, which prompted the initial U.S. invasion of Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago.



The Taliban's continued push for power across Afghanistan is also bolstered by the group's recently gained international legitimacy, starting with the U.S.-Taliban peace deal and more recently its senior members' visit to China that saw what appeared to be warming ties with Beijing.

"China, unfortunately, have given them [the Taliban] a red carpet just recently, those things need to be ended if we are to see a stable region," Nadery said.