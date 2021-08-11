Labor shortage gives retail and restaurant workers the upper hand—for now

Restaurant chain Denny's recently mobilized its 53-foot kitchen truck. Instead of serving up pancakes and coffee to natural disaster victims as it usually does, it had a different mission: A nationwide hiring tour.

Employers are going to new lengths to attract workers. CVS Health dropped requirements for entry-level job candidates to have a high school degree. And Walmart is doling out bonuses to warehouse workers for staying on the job this summer and fall.

For many low-wage workers, the tighter labor market means that the tables have turned with employers. Companies' desire to quickly fill job openings has taken on more urgency, as retailers gear up for the holiday season and restaurants race to make up for months when they had to temporarily shutter or saw sales crater. That has meant bigger paydays and perks for employees.

In recent months, Chipotle Mexican Grill has raised hourly wages and introduced referral bonuses, while McDonald's is chipping in millions of dollars to help its franchisees pay workers more and even piloting an emergency child care program. In the last week alone, Walmart, Target and CVS Health have all announced moves to try to woo new workers and retain current ones.

"We're in a situation where the bargaining power and the labor market has shifted toward job seekers, especially in recent months," said Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

Several data points paint a picture of those changing dynamics. Job openings in the U.S. hit a record of more than 10 million in June. Quit rates have grown the fastest among industries often associated with lower pay, led by the leisure and hospitality industry and followed by manufacturing and retail trade, according to Indeed's analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And for the first time, the average wage of restaurant and supermarket workers rose above $15 an hour, according to the BLS.

Unemployment rates for eating and drinking places and the retail industry lag behind the overall U.S. rate of 5.4%, at 8.4% and 6.4% respectively, as of July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CVS Chief Executive Karen Lynch said the competitive environment forced the drugstore chain to put plans in place to boost its minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15 an hour by next summer. It is also giving a raise to higher-paid employees, such as pharmacy technicians.

"There is a very tight labor market, and we are addressing that with our overall wage increase," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Likewise, McDonald's announced an average of 10% higher wages for hourly restaurant workers at company-owned locations in May and encouraged its franchisees to take similar steps. The fast-food giant operates roughly 5%, or about 650 of its U.S. restaurants.

McDonald's U.S. Chief People Officer Tiffanie Boyd said the move is already paying off. She said during the month of June, the last full month of data available, the burger chain had its "largest month of hires in the last couple of years."

Target is rolling out a new perk this fall: A debt-free college education for part-time and full-time workers. CEO Brian Cornell said it's one way that Target aims to be an industry leader for retail pay and benefits.

"We think it can make a big difference for our teams and just make sure Target is a preferred place to work," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

So far, more than 10,000 employees have signed up to get more information about the program, which launches in the fall, company spokeswoman Shandra Tollefson said.