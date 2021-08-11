Repeal of the cap on state and local tax deduction still in play. Here’s what to watch

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 22, 2021.

The Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday after 14 hours of debate.

Voting along party lines, Democrats blocked an amendment from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that would have stopped changes to the $10,000 limit on the deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.

The measure is part of Republicans' 2017 tax overhaul and has been a pain point for many Americans living in high-tax states. Those who itemize deductions can't write off more than $10,000 for property and state income taxes.

However, repealing the SALT tax cap has been controversial, with opponents saying removing the limit may primarily benefit the wealthy.

"Democrats, on one hand, claim the wealthy are not paying their fair share, while at the same time proposing to give millionaires six-figure tax cuts," Grassley said during consideration of his amendment.

The top 20% of earners would receive more than 96% of the benefit of a SALT cap repeal, and the highest-income 1% would see 57% of the benefits, according to Tax Policy Center analysis. Moreover, the report shows only 9% of American households would be affected.

Still, the SALT cap repeal has been a priority for some lawmakers, threatening to derail President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Although the budget resolution framework mentions "SALT cap relief," the details are sparse.

"It's something we've been following pretty closely over the past few months," said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.