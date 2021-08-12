State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately as Taliban nears Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ghazni on August 12, 2021, as Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city. AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The State Department issued another dire warning to U.S. citizens in Afghanistan on Thursday, urging them to leave the country immediately as security conditions deteriorate amid a rapid Taliban advance toward the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, bringing their frontline within 95 miles of Kabul, a staggering development that comes nearly two weeks before U.S. and NATO coalition forces exit. The U.S. embassy warned that its ability to assist American citizens in Afghanistan is "extremely limited even within Kabul" due to deteriorating security conditions and reduced staffing.

US Ambassador of Afghanistan Ross Willson speaks to the media about Operation Allies Refuge at the US embassy on July 30, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Paula Bronstein | Getty Images

Since President Joe Biden's April decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has made stunning battlefield advances with now nearly two-thirds of the nation under its control. Despite being vastly outnumbered by the Afghan military, the Taliban seized three provincial Afghan capitals as well as a local army headquarters in Kunduz on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Wednesday's gains came on the heels of a dramatic weekend blitz where the group took five provincial Afghan capitals.

At the Pentagon, spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that the continued Taliban offensive across the war-torn country runs against a commitment made last year by the group to engage in peace talks with the Afghan government. "What we're seeing on the ground is that the Taliban continues to advance and to assume control of district and provincial centers that clearly indicates that they believe it is possible to gain governance through force, through brutality, through violence, through oppression, which is at great odds with their previously stated goal of actually wanting to participate in a negotiated political solution," Kirby said.

Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of the city of Herat following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, on the outskirts of Herat, 640 kilometers (397 miles) west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hamed Sarfarazi | AP

Kirby added that while the Pentagon is concerned to see such advances by the Taliban, the Afghan military must now leverage the nearly two decades of training from U.S. and NATO coalition forces. "They have the advantage in numbers, in operational structure, in air forces and in modern weaponry and it's really about having the will and the leadership to use those advantages to their own benefit," Kirby said. "The recipe can't be just a constant U.S. presence in Afghanistan that never ends," he added.

An Afghan special force member attends a military operation against the Taliban fighters in Kandak Anayat village of Kunduz city, Afghanistan, July 23, 2021. Ajmal Kakar | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images