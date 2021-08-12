Kathy Hochul set to host fundraiser next week as she prepares to take over for Cuomo

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is planning to host an in-person fundraising event next week in her hometown of Buffalo as she gears up to run for governor in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hochul is set to lead the event Wednesday, days before she takes over for Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation Tuesday over myriad sexual harassment claims that have landed him in hot water with state lawmakers and prosecutors. He said his resignation would be effective in two weeks.

Top tickets are expected to go for between $2,500 and $5,000, these people said. There likely will be a separate grassroots donor event that day, as well, one of the people said.

The Hochul fundraising event will also celebrate her birthday, these people said. Hochul holds a fundraiser for her birthday every year, one of the people added.

These people declined to be named in order to speak freely about an event that does not appear to be on Hochul's public calendar.