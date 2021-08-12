U.S. health department mandates Covid vaccine shots for its 25,000 employees

The Department of Health and Human Services is mandating Covid-19 vaccine shots for the agency's more than 25,000 employees, becoming the latest government agency to require immunizations in response to the delta variant's global surge.

The mandate announced Thursday by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra applies to the Indian Health Service, National Institutes of Health and U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps — three agencies overseen by the department — and employees who engage with patients in federal medical or clinical research facilities.

"Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce, and vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives," Becerra said in a statement from HHS.

Members of the Commissioned Corps must also get immunized against the virus in case they are called into active service as emergency personnel. The new mandate will follow the agency's existing exemptions for religious and medical reasons for their required vaccinations against influenza and other diseases.