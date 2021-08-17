Taliban pledged safe passage of civilians to Kabul airport, White House says

US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing on the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, DC on August 17, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Newly empowered Taliban militants have informed the U.S. that they are prepared to provide safe passage for civilians attempting to flee Afghanistan through an airport in Kabul, the White House said Tuesday. "We intend to hold them to that commitment," national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters amid a barrage of questions about the Biden administration's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was plunged into chaos as the Islamist insurgents quickly ousted its Western-backed government. Sullivan also said that the "chaotic" situation in the Afghan capital makes it premature to speculate about whether the Taliban could form a government that the U.S. would recognize.

As the Taliban moved into Kabul, thousands of Afghans rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, swarming the tarmac and clinging to the fuselage of airplanes before they took off. Some people fell to their deaths as they desperately tried to escape the country by holding onto aircraft wheels. Evacuation flights resumed at the airport Tuesday, and Sullivan said that the airfield has been secured. The astonishing speed of the Taliban's takeover, and of the former Afghan government's collapse, surprised even the Biden administration, which has come under fire from critics across the political spectrum who say the disastrous situation is the result of a rush and bungled withdrawal.

A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.