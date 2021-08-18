Kushner friend Ken Kurson, pardoned by Trump, charged by Manhattan district attorney

Ken Kurson and Jared Kushner attend The New York Observer Celebrates Robert Kurson's New Book PIRATE HUNTERS at The Rusty Knot on June 15, 2015 in New York City.

The Manhattan district attorney charged Ken Kurson, a friend and former associate of Jared Kushner, with cyberstalking his ex-wife on Wednesday, months after he received a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for alleged cybercrimes against other individuals.

Kurson, 52, is charged with eavesdropping and criminal trespass for allegedly illegally accessing his then-wife's communications in 2015 and 2016 while working as editor-in-chief of Observer Media Group, which at the time was owned by Kushner.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office said Kurson used spyware to obtain passwords and log into his wife's Gmail and Facebook accounts.

Prosecutors say he also illegally acquired and anonymously shared private Facebook messages.

Vance's office is also continuing a criminal investigation of Trump's company, the Trump Organization. Vance charged the company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg earlier this summer with a years-long scheme to avoid paying taxes on executive compensation. The company and the CFO have pleaded not guilty.

Kurson, who lives in New Jersey, was arraigned in Manhattan court Wednesday afternoon and released on his own recognizance. His lawyer Marc Mukasey did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors last year hit Kurson with similar charges related to the alleged cyberstalking of three people. His first arrest came two years after he withdrew his name from consideration for a Trump administration appointment to the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The 2020 criminal complaint in a footnote says that in addition to the three victims in that case, "FBI Special Agents have also obtained evidence revealing that Kurson engaged in a similar pattern of harassment in relation to his divorce proceedings against other individuals between approximately September 2015 and December 2015."

That then-uncharged conduct allegedly included "accessing email accounts and social media accounts without their knowledge or authorization; installing software on one individual's computer to monitor that individual's keystrokes and website usage without his/her knowledge or authorization."

Before that federal case could go to trial, Trump pardoned Kurson in January on his way out of the White House. Kushner is Trump's son-in-law and served as a senior advisor in the White House.