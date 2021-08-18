Taliban blocking Afghans from reaching Kabul airport, U.S. cannot ensure safe passage

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks on the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, DC, August 18, 2021.

The Taliban is reportedly blocking Afghans from reaching Kabul's international airport to flee the country, breaking their commitments to the U.S., a Biden administration official said Wednesday.

That acknowledgement at a press briefing came shortly after the U.S. embassy in Kabul alerted people there that it "cannot ensure safe passage" to the airport for the capital city, where Islamist militants had overthrown the U.S.-backed Afghan government with astonishing speed.

"We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at the briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. military and Kabul and a team in Qatar are "engaging directly with the Taliban to make clear that we expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals and all Afghans who wish to leave, to do so safely and without harassment," Sherman said.

