5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stock futures fall as traders fret over the Fed possibly removing stimulus

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 10, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures fell Thursday amid growing concern the Federal Reserve's stimulus removal this year could hinder the economic recovery. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 253 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures dropped by 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 futures pulled back by 0.5%. The Fed, in the July meeting minutes released Wednesday, indicated the central bank is willing to start reducing its asset purchases before year-end. Those purchases were started last year to help the economy recover from the pandemic-induced recession. Economic activity has rebounded thanks in large part to these measures. However, traders fear the economy could take another hit as Covid-19 cases are rising due to the highly contagious delta variant.

2. Robinhood shares drop after app warns of trading slowdown

Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder Robinhood Markets, Inc., is displayed on a screen during his company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Robinhood's first quarterly report since becoming a publicly traded company showed that the trading app's revenue more than doubled on a year-over-year basis to $565 million. However, its stock dropped about 11% after the company warned a slowdown in trading activity could hit revenue in the current quarter. "We expect seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry to result in lower revenues," Robinhood said in its earnings report Wednesday.

3. Wells Fargo scraps plan to end personal credit lines

A man walks past a Wells Fargo Bank branch on a rainy morning in Washington. Gary Cameron | Reuters

Wells Fargo has decided to keep its personal lines of credit available, reversing a decision that drew customer ire. The bank will keep the credit lines available for customers who actively use them or those who want to reactivate old ones, a Wells spokeswoman said. CNBC reported last month that the bank informed customers that revolving lines of credit would be closed following a product review. The decision also drew criticism from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been critical of the banking industry and Wells Fargo specifically.

4. U.S. can't safely escort Americans in Kabul to the airport, Pentagon chief says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his conformation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged the U.S. can't safely escort Americans in Kabul to the airport so they can flee Afghanistan. "I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul," Austin said. However, Austin did vow that the U.S. will "evacuate everybody that we can physically and possibly evacuate and we'll conduct this process for as long as we possibly can." The U.S. is relying on a deal with the Taliban to guarantee safe passage for Americans out of Afghanistan.

5. U.S. will require nursing homes to get staff fully vaccinated

Karen Klink, of Hermosa Beach, visits her 86-year-old mother Cynthia Tachner at Silverado Beach Cities Memory Care in Redondo Beach on Monday, March 8, 2021. Sarah Reingewirtz | Los Angeles Daily News | Getty Images