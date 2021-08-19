Congressional Democrats want to let Medicare negotiate prices with drugmakers. Here’s what that could mean for the cost of coverage

dusanpetkovic | iStock | Getty Images

A push to rein in the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries could emerge on Capitol Hill in the coming months. President Joe Biden called on Congress last week to reduce those costs through several means: letting Medicare negotiate with drug manufacturers, generally limiting price increases to the inflation rate and capping beneficiaries' annual out-of-pocket spending on prescriptions to about $3,000. At the same time, cutting drug prices is a goal included in congressional Democrats' budget resolution, which calls for $3.5 trillion in spending on climate change, health-care and family service programs.

There is strong public support for having the government do something about drug prices. Tricia Neuman Executive director of the Medicare program at the Kaiser Family Foundation

An actuarial analysis of the original H.R. 3 version — which called for negotiating on just 25 such drugs — showed that spending by Part D enrollees would fall by $117 billion between 2020 and 2029 if price negotiations were allowed. That amount included a $102.6 billion reduction in cost-sharing (i.e., copays, coinsurance) and a $14.3 billion drop in Part D premiums. Using projected premium costs for 2023 through 2029 from the 2020 Medicare trustees report, Neuman's group found that the estimated $14.3 billion premium savings would result in a 9% reduction in 2023 in what beneficiaries would otherwise pay for Part D coverage. By 2029, that savings would grow to 15%. (The trustees report projected annual premiums of $440 in 2023 and $560 by 2029.) "We'd anticipate the premium reductions to be somewhat larger if the secretary would have the authority to negotiate prices for more drugs," Neuman said.