European markets open flat after sliding in previous session

LONDON — European stocks traded mostly flat on Friday morning as concerns over monetary policy, the delta Covid variant and China's tech crackdown linger.

The Stoxx 600 traded 6 basis points higher with most sectors trading slightly above the flatline. Retail and basic resources led the sectorial gains, having been two of the worst performers during Thursday's trading session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed lower by 1.7% Thursday due in large part to signals from the Federal Reserve that it could reduce stimulus as early as this year.

In the U.S., S&P 500 futures point to a lower open after a volatile trading session Thursday. The S&P 500 managed to snap a two-day losing streak, finishing regular trading in the green.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia Friday were mostly lower after China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged. In addition, the tougher scrutiny over technology continues in China with a new data protection law approved on Friday.