5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to add to Friday's gains; bond yields also rise

2. Bitcoin moves higher one day after topping $50,000

3. FDA reportedly works on full approval of Pfizer vaccine

The FDA is working on full approval for the two-shot Covid vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech as soon as Monday, The New York Times reported, citing sources. The move would make it the first Covid vaccine to go from emergency use authorization to full FDA approval. U.S. companies have tightened vaccine rules for employees as Covid cases have spiked across the country in recent weeks due to the rampant delta variant. Some firms cited full approval from the FDA as part of the decision-making process. The FDA declined to comment on the Times report to CNBC.

4. VP Harris says U.S. focused on evacuations out of Afghanistan

The primary focus of the U.S. in Afghanistan right now is to evacuate American citizens, Afghan allies and vulnerable groups, Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday, speaking to reporters during a trip to Singapore. The Pentagon has ordered U.S. commercial airlines to provide planes to help speed the process. The Biden administration is facing mounting criticism over its handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Last week, the civilian government there collapsed and the Taliban took power. Thousands have flooded to the Kabul airport in hopes of escaping. Early Monday, a firefight broke out at the airport.

5. Henri drenches Northeast; record rain swamps Tennessee

Henri continued to drench parts of Northeast on Monday. The slow-moving system, which made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday in Rhode Island, already dumped 3 to 6 inches of rain. About 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall are forecast for parts of New England, New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

