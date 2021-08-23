Officer who fatally shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt cleared after internal probe

People place flowers and candles for Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran who was shot and killed in the U.S Capitol building yesterday was honored near the U.S Capitol building in Washington D.C., on January 07, 2020.

The Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will not be disciplined after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing, the department said Monday.

A review "determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy," the Capitol Police said in a statement. The department said an officer can use deadly force if they "reasonably" believe it is "in the defense of human life" or "of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury."

"The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away," the department statement said.

The Capitol Police did not identify the officer, citing safety concerns. Federal prosecutors declined to charge the officer in April.