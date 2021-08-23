Three babies were born aboard U.S. evacuation flights out of Afghanistan

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. commander overseeing the colossal airlift in Afghanistan said at least three babies have been born on evacuation flights leaving Kabul — a striking reminder of the desperation and humanity at the center of this high-stakes military mission to exit a war zone.

"I really appreciate the news reporting on the baby being born as that flight came into Ramstein," U.S. Army Gen. Steve Lyons told reporters on Monday.

"There's actually been more than that so it's just, just an incredible operation, ongoing, you know, just impressive work by our great airman," he said, adding that his most updated tally was three babies.

Lyons added that while the U.S. does not have medics on every flight, evacuees undergo a medical screening ahead of boarding the aircraft.