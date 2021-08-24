Clark Atlanta University, HBCUs across the country clear student balances and cancel debt with federal funds

The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted the finances of many Black Americans, including student loan borrowers. Black college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than white college grads, and over 50% of Black borrowers say their net worth is less than what they owe on student loans. Now, a number of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are stepping in to help alleviate that financial burden. With federal funding and private donations, these schools are wiping out current students' account balances — including tuition and fees — and giving them a fresh start. "We're committing $5 million, assisting nearly 2,000 students with account balances," said Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. "The impetus, of course, was to help our students — and to make sure from a business, from a financial implication posture to make sure that we reduce our student debt, so that they could matriculate and graduate." Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, which has nearly 4,000 students in total, was one of the first HBCUs in the nation to use federal pandemic relief aid to clear balances for some of its students.

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. speaking with students CNBC | Erica Wright

The school is not only cancelling outstanding tuition balances. Also, starting with the 2020 spring term through the current semester, "if you have a dining or a residence hall balance, it will cover that," French said. "So whatever balances that you have that would restrict you from coming to school, we are removing those restrictions." "We are reinventing the college experience," he said, "so that our students can graduate nearly debt free." During the pandemic, federal stimulus funds have enabled the U.S. Department of Education to make significant investments in under-resourced colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, including more than $2.6 billion to HBCUs.

Autymn Epps is a 20-year-old junior at Clark Atlanta, majoring in business administration. CNBC | Erica Wright

Autymn Epps, a 20-year-old junior at Clark Atlanta majoring in business administration, said she and her fellow undergrads were stunned when they heard the school had wiped out their unpaid student balances thanks to federal stimulus money. "When I found out I was speechless," said Epps, who is also student government president. "We were all surprised. We were like, 'is this real? Is this happening?' We were all just talking about how it was such a blessing."

Historically Black colleges and universities clearing student debt CNBC | United Negro College Fund