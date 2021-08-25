This Norwegian start-up wants to make sense of employee reviews on diversity and inclusion

Increasingly companies are coming under pressure to disclose how diverse their teams are, but gathering and making sense of that data is easier said than done.

Large companies like Google, Apple and LinkedIn publish reports laying out the diversity of their employee base. This practice is increasingly becoming the norm but is also driven by regulation.

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on new requirements for financial services firms to disclose the make-up of their board and executive teams.

Earlier this year, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, called for greater representation of women on the boards of the companies it invests in.

In Norway, companies are required to report on their gender balances. It was amid this backdrop that Isabelle Ringnes co-founded Equality Check.

The Norwegian start-up is building an employer review and data analysis platform for improving equality and inclusion in the workplace.

"We were very passionate about equality and we wanted to address the unconscious bias which is very hard to put your finger on," Ringnes told CNBC.

She said that it is one thing for companies to use tech to flag warning signs around a lack of diversity but many companies are still struggling with ways to effectively act on that data.

Equality Check's roots are found in campaigning around gender equality in the workplace. Ringnes, formerly a product manager and analyst at media group Schibsted, alongside co-founder Marie Louise Sunde, a medical doctor, led a social awareness campaign a few years ago that sought to address unconscious bias and gender inequality in Norway.

"We saw that there had been a shift in society in which we saw that companies were now on board with the fact that diversity is something that we need to prioritize but the issue was that they didn't really know what to do," Ringnes told CNBC.

Ringnes said that technology solutions have proven effective at pinpointing where problems may be in an organization, but employers still need help in how to address those problems.

"We started this platform where employees can leave anonymous reviews about how they experience their workplace on indicators such as how inclusive the culture is, how management prioritizes diversity, how parental leave is, how work-life balance is and so on," she said.

That data is then collated into actionable insights for higher-ups to put in place.