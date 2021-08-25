The U.S. is reviewing its trade policy with China, says USTR Katherine Tai

Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019.

BEIJING — Seven months since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, his administration has yet to establish a trade policy with China.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Tuesday the "Biden-Harris Administration and USTR are conducting a comprehensive review of U.S.-China trade policy," according to a readout of a virtual meeting with two business associations, the U.S. Chamber China Center Advisory Board and the U.S.-China Business Council.

She acknowledged the significance of the U.S.-China trade relationship, and said the U.S. remains committed to "addressing China's unfair trade policies and non-market practices that undermine American businesses and workers," the readout said.

Michael Hirson, practice head for China and Northeast Asia at consulting firm Eurasia Group, has pointed out that Biden was able to persuade major G-7 countries to make strong statements against China.

However, Biden has "not yet articulated a trade strategy or another approach that would really be effective in countering China's economic strength," Hirson said.