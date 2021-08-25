Chances are your tax preparer isn't regulated. Now there's pressure on Congress to change that

As the Covid-19 pandemic set in, the federal government stepped up to provide Americans with unprecedented financial relief.

In order to access those funds, from stimulus checks to monthly child tax credit payments, most Americans had to file tax returns.

But submitting that paperwork could have put some individuals and families in a vulnerable spot, according to industry groups.

The reason: Professional tax preparers are not held to uniform standards.

More than half of all returns were completed by tax preparers in 2020, according to the National Association of Enrolled Agents. Almost two-thirds of those preparers are not regulated or required to meet basic competency standards.

Now, some tax industry professionals ramping up their calls for Congress to pass a bill aimed at changing that in upcoming reconciliation legislation.

"The pandemic has catalyzed a new wave of fraud and scams and Americans need to know that they can trust the professionals that they're working with," Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block said during a Tuesday webinar.

The bill, called the Taxpayer Protection and Preparer Proficiency Act, was reintroduced in June by Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Tom Rice, R-S.C.

If enacted, it would give the U.S. Department of the Treasury the authority to regulate paid tax return preparers.

Those tax professionals would be on the hook to demonstrate they are able to prepare returns and process refunds. Additionally, they would have to fulfill continuing education requirements.