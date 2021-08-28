Say goodbye to mindless swiping: Dating apps are turning to video and audio to link people up

The Bumble Trading Inc. website on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Dating apps have been operating on the same model for years: Users throw in a handful of pictures and fill out a bio. For the most part, people look at those profiles and swipe left to deny, or right to express interest. If two people swipe right, they match and could end up on a date.

But now that's changing.

The pandemic has caused a level of disruption that's allowed companies to consider what the future of dating apps without mindless swiping might look like.

Look to Bumble, for example, which has a "Night In" trivia option. The feature lets users set up a virtual trivia date if they match with someone. It also allows users to send matches voice memos, a feature that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

And Tinder, Match Group's largest dating app, has "Swipe Night," a live, interactive dating feature where singles follow a storyline together. During a set period of time, people try to figure out who committed the made-up crime. At the end of each episode, members work with another participant through "Fast Chat," where they'll be able to talk about the story, analyze different clues, and help solve the mystery together. They can also later choose to match.

The addition of videos and audio will let people interact in a way that hasn't been done yet with online dating, with the hopes they'll spend more time on the apps (bringing in more money) and form better connections that could draw more people online.

The companies have hinted that there's more to come in terms of social elements and more interactive features, but haven't said exactly what's on their product roadmaps. Potential features could include a Clubhouse-like audio chat or more ways to integrate friends into the experience.

"While swiping left and right has meaningfully changed how singles connect, we think users want more control over that experience," Citi senior analyst Nicholas Jones told CNBC in an email. "To maintain a healthy and engaged network, BMBL will need to continue to innovate to provide users the experience they are looking for."

Users have made it clear they're interested in meeting up over video as a way to break the ice or check a date's "vibes" before seeing them in person. Tinder said that nearly of users had a video chat with a match during the pandemic, while 40% planned to continue using video even when the pandemic is over.