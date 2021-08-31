Nearly 1 million Covid booster shots have already been administered in the U.S., CDC data shows

Nearly 1 million Covid-19 booster shots have already been administered in the U.S. since health officials authorized administering extra shots of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines to people with weakened immune systems on Aug. 12, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, about 955,000 fully vaccinated people have received an additional dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data collected by the CDC. That number includes those who had previously received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines or one dose of Johnson and Johnson's, the agency said.

It's unclear if all of those people were considered immunocompromised.

In approving the booster shots in people with weak immune systems, which includes cancer, HIV patients and organ transplant patients, CDC officials cited several small studies that showed they didn't produce an adequate immune response after receiving two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines. FDA and CDC officials didn't approve booster doses of J&J's vaccine earlier this month, saying they were waiting on more data.