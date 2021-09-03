'It is not a normal election': The outcome of Germany's historic vote remains uncertain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after discussions via video with the heads of federal governments on the vaccination strategy at the Federal Chancellery, on March 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON — Germany's upcoming election will be critical for the stability of the country and the European Union, experts at the European House Ambrosetti Forum told CNBC. It comes as polls point to a number of different possible outcomes.

"It is not a normal election," Lars Feld, director of the Walter Eucken Institut, a German think tank, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick. "We don't have the incumbent, we don't have someone defending office and therefore everybody has a good chance to become chancellor."

The election on Sept. 26 will mark the end of Angela Merkel's tenure as German chancellor after more than 15 years in power.

At the start of the election campaign, Merkel's successor as conservative party leader — Armin Laschet — seemed on track to become the next chancellor.

However, his lead has been challenged on a number of fronts; first, by the appointment of Annalena Baerbock as the Green Party candidate and, more recently, by Olaf Scholz, head of the socialist party and current finance minister.

The latest projections indicate a victory for Scholz's SPD with 24% of the votes, followed by the conservative alliance (CDU/CSU) with 21%, and the Green party with 17%. Political experts say that at least three coalitions are possible given current polls.

"Probably, it will take three, four, five months this time as well because we are going to have a coalition of three parties and bringing them together won't be easy," Feld said about the subsequent negotiations.

He added that once this process is concluded, "we will have a new chancellor and then there will be stability again."

Political stability in Germany is not just important for the country, but also for the wider European Union. Germany is the leading economy of the bloc and has significant influence on the political direction taken by the 27 member states.