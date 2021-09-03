Stocks could look right past the weak jobs report and focus on strong profits

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 18, 2021.

After a weak jobs report, strategists say investor focus may stay on strong profit growth rather than other potential negatives.

Stocks were mixed in the past week, ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, with the Nasdaq outperforming, the S&P 500 slightly higher and the Dow flat. The best performing sectors were on the defensive side, led by real estate investment trusts, utilities, consumer staples and health care.

"You've got this Labor Day effect. People are back from vacation" in the coming week, said Art Hogan, chief investment strategist with National Securities.

Hogan said investors expect the trading activity to pick up as a result, but it typically remains slow in the holiday shortened-week. Investors may assess their summer performance and move to lock in gains or add hedges.

"If you look back at the last five post-Labor Day weeks that have happened with the market near all-time highs, the post Labor Day week is the worst for September," Hogan said.

Friday's disappointing August jobs report, with just 235,000 jobs added, was a dampener for sentiment, but stocks were mixed.

"My outlook for the last several weeks is sideways to moderately higher, and that seems where they're headed. There isn't a lot of bearish data accumulating. At worst we go sideways," said Randy Frederick, Charles Schwab managing director of trading and derivatives.

Frederick said even with worries about the weaker jobs and Covid, investors may continue to focus on profits. Economists blamed the spread of the delta variant of Covid for the weaker than expected jobs report.

Strategists say other issues for stocks in September could include the efforts in Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and possible new taxes.