Tech giants are rushing to develop their own chips – here’s why

Not content with relying on standard chips that are in high demand, some of the world's biggest tech firms are developing their own semiconductors.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla and Baidu are all shunning established chip firms and bringing certain aspects of chip development in-house, according to company announcements and media reports.

"Increasingly, these companies want custom-made chips fitting their applications' specific requirements rather than use the same generic chips as their competitors," Syed Alam, global semiconductor lead at Accenture, told CNBC.

"This gives them more control over the integration of software and hardware while differentiating them from their competition," Alam added.

Russ Shaw, a former non-executive director at U.K.-based Dialog Semiconductor, told CNBC that custom-designed chips can perform better and work out cheaper.

"These specifically designed chips can help to reduce energy consumption for devices and products from the specific tech company, whether it relates to smartphones or cloud services," Shaw said.

The ongoing global chip shortage is another reason why big tech firms are thinking twice about where they get their chips from, Glenn O'Donnell, research director at analyst firm Forrester, told CNBC. "The pandemic threw a big wrench in these supply chains, which accelerated efforts to do their own chips."

"Many already felt limited in their innovation pace being locked into chipmaker timelines," O'Donnell said.