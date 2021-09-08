Amid the ‘Great Resignation,' just 7% of Americans say they have their dream job, survey finds

Well over a year into the pandemic, nearly every working American is reevaluating their job.

After being on the front lines or working from home, an overwhelming majority of employees are less satisfied with their current positions and ready for a change.

A new report by finance site Moneypenny found that a whopping 93% of Americans said they aren't currently pursuing their dream career.

In what's been called the "Great Resignation," roughly 1 in 3 workers is now considering leaving their job, while almost 60% are rethinking their career, according to a separate report by personal finance site MagnifyMoney.

"Coming out of Covid, people are burned out and they want to make a change," said Maria Reitan, founder and head coach at Jump Team, based in Minneapolis. "There's a crisis of identity that's happening."

"Our research has revealed just how many of us are struggling to feel inspired with our day-to-day work and how many Americans are feeling unhappy within their role right now," Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Moneypenny, said in a statement.

"The past 18 months has made some of us re-consider what is most important to us."