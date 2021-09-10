Prince Andrew served with suit by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Giuffre in sex case, court filing says

Prince Andrew The Duke of York arrives at the Headquarters of CrossRail in Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England.

Prince Andrew of Britain has been served with a lawsuit filed by an American woman who accuses him of having sex with her when she was underage, and while she was being abused by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a new court filing revealed Friday.

Andrew, who is the Duke of York, was served with the civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre on Aug. 27 in England, according to that filing in Manhattan federal court.

The document says the suit was left with a police officer on duty at the gates of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, a property occupied by Andrew.

The prince, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth, has denied Giuffre's allegations and says he does not recall even ever meeting her.

Andrew had been a friend of Epstein's for years.

A photo shows him with Giuffre years ago, as Epstein's former girlfriend and accused procurer stands smiling in the background.

Epstein, who also previously had been a friend of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, died in August 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell from what has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging.

At the time, the mysterious money manager was charged in federal court with trafficking dozens of underage girls so that he could sexually abuse them.